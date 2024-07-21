Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 17,703 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,703 shares during the period. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital comprises about 1.0% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 63,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

In related news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,370 shares of company stock valued at $162,895. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFLT stock remained flat at $11.40 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 438,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,413. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.68.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm had revenue of $44.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

