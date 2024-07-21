Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Bank of America

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.13.

Portillo’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Portillo’s has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $711.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portillo’s will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Portillo’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Portillo’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 334,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,609,000 after acquiring an additional 57,451 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 469,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

