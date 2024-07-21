Poehling Capital Management INC. Purchases Shares of 16,822 Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 41,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,553,000 after buying an additional 84,808 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 111,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 63,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. TD Cowen cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Baxter International Price Performance

NYSE:BAX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,497,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

