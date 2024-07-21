Poehling Capital Management INC. Purchases 8,033 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 450.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.67. 948,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,191. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

