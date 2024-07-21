Poehling Capital Management INC. Purchases 264,213 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,213 shares during the period. Cannae accounts for 4.2% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned 1.13% of Cannae worth $15,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $8,324,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $7,081,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cannae during the first quarter worth $3,012,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,758,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,833,000 after purchasing an additional 62,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 54,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cannae stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,486. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative net margin of 74.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $499,073.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 248,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,158.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

