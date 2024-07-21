Poehling Capital Management INC. Increases Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 393,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,132 shares during the period. Paramount Global comprises 2.3% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 708.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 416.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARAA traded up 0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 22.21. The company had a trading volume of 40,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of 20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of 20.89. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.06 and a beta of 1.68. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of 13.40 and a 1 year high of 26.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported 0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.37. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of 7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 7.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

