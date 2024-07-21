Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $115.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,826,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,318,865. The firm has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.35. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $117.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

