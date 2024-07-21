Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.31.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,293,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,018. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of $304.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

