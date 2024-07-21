Poehling Capital Management INC. Acquires 15,001 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Geron were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Geron by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 132,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 9.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,562,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GERN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays began coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Geron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.93.

Shares of GERN stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.60. 4,162,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,297,104. Geron Co. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

