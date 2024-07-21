Piper Sandler Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,166.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s current price.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,063.82.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $1,063.60 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $720.00 and a 52-week high of $1,106.16. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,025.07 and a 200-day moving average of $971.85.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

