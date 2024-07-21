Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in News by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in News by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in News by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in News by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in News by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,194,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,114. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

