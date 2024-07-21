Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,324. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Insider Activity

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GEHC. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.