Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 721 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSK. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK Trading Down 0.0 %

GSK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,767. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. Analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

