Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.91. 762,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,141. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.