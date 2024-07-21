Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 19 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 1.0 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix stock traded down $8.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $786.82. The stock had a trading volume of 234,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,134. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $771.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $797.37. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.38.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

