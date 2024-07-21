Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $321,000 Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CROX stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.50. 1,729,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,918. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $1,136,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,750,355.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

