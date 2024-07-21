Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $83.47. 3,093,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,576. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average is $77.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

