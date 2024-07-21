Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $174,000 in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,539,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,200,000 after buying an additional 421,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,607,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 70,978 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 1,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 31.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 868,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 205,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1,238.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 704,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 652,116 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

NYSE:KW traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.39. 562,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.10. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

Kennedy-Wilson Cuts Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.92. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

