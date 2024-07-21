Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $290,000 Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.55.

Shares of ODFL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.64. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

