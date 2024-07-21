Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

NYSE:SPB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.43. 281,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.39. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.27 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.54 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPB. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spectrum Brands

About Spectrum Brands

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.