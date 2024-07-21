Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,826,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,680,000 after acquiring an additional 216,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $475,073,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,132,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,861,000 after acquiring an additional 57,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,880,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,526,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,999,000 after acquiring an additional 71,219 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLT shares. HSBC upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.89.

View Our Latest Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $219.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,347. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $229.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.