Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,227,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after buying an additional 1,197,215 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 20,527.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,060,000 after buying an additional 930,732 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,232,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,691,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,047,000 after buying an additional 800,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $7.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.45 and a 200-day moving average of $206.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

