Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 29,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.94.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

STX traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.63. 1,977,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.21. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.