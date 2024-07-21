Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases 3,139 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in NU by 10.0% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NU by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in NU by 3.2% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 41,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NU by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in NU by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 27,420,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,528,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. Research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.