Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Allstate by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ALL stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.38. 1,239,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.68. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $179.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.06.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

