Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Invests $525,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 236,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 97,471 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 613,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.25. 1,129,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,098. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

