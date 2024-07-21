Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.3% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.8 %

GLD traded down $4.05 on Friday, hitting $221.73. 8,665,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,570,333. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $229.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.