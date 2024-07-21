Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,124 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.35. 7,559,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,780,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.33. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $105.77 and a 52-week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

