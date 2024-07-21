Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,869,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

GD traded down $5.05 on Friday, hitting $288.22. 973,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.16 and its 200-day moving average is $281.12. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.94.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

