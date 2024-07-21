Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys 4,135 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises 1.0% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned approximately 0.20% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. 2,698,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,935. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

