Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 5.2% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $32,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,795,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $822,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,404. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $191.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.50.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

