Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 736.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded down $10.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.20. 87,403,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,911,872. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $280.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.17. The company has a market capitalization of $762.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.03.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

