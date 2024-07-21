Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires New Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $7.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,238.07. 168,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,288. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,300.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1,213.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,417.69.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

