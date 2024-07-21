Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 6,194 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $2,115,836,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,588,614 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,530,825,000 after buying an additional 7,527,778 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12,577.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,772,670 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $415,948,000 after buying an additional 3,742,912 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,838 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $551,434,000 after buying an additional 1,477,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 64,294,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,077,148,000 after buying an additional 1,457,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $102.03. 11,963,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,038,934. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.47. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

