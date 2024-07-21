Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 11,429 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 472,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,367. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

