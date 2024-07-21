Pharos Energy’s (PHAR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Pharos Energy stock opened at GBX 25.70 ($0.33) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.36 million, a P/E ratio of -285.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60. Pharos Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 25.90 ($0.34). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sue Rivett sold 68,491 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of £15,493.14 ($20,092.26), for a total transaction of £1,061,140,651.74 ($1,376,138,829.91). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,083 shares of company stock worth $293,937. 52.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

