Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$54.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.23.

Get Parkland alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKI

Parkland Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$37.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$34.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.99.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.19. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of C$6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.1594793 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.35 per share, with a total value of C$40,350.00. Insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.