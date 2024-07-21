Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,861,000 after purchasing an additional 336,370 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $122,449,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,149,000 after purchasing an additional 219,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $544.65. 600,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,546. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.27.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

