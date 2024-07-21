Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

OSG opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $611.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%.

Insider Transactions at Overseas Shipholding Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,457,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,563,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSG. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,951,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,975,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 119,349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 80,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

