Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.42.

OM has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King upgraded Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Outset Medical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 38,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $144,082.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,702.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 38,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $144,082.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,702.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Jean-Olivier Racine sold 8,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $27,160.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 265,325 shares in the company, valued at $867,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,647 shares of company stock valued at $217,924 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $7,794,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $5,406,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Outset Medical by 369.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 613,229 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,515,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 570,281 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Outset Medical by 508.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 514,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 429,851 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 120.67% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

