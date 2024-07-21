Omni Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.24 Million (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. Omni Network has a total market capitalization of $165.58 million and approximately $24.24 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.78 or 0.00020309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omni Network has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Omni Network Token Profile

Omni Network launched on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,014,112 tokens. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,485,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 13.73383855 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $32,869,529.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.