OMG Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.87 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $39.87 million and $10.55 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00045653 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00015079 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

