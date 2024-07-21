Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Omeros Stock Performance

OMER opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. Omeros has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $282.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Omeros by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Omeros by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Omeros by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

