Oasis Network Price Up 16.4% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0951 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $638.59 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,520.35 or 0.05223893 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00043436 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00015228 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

