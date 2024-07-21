Nwam LLC Sells 495 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 367.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $75.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average is $73.83. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $77.64.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.