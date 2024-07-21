Nwam LLC Sells 337 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

