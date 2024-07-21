Nwam LLC Sells 1,866 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Nwam LLC cut its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Lam Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,826 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 102,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

AVEM stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.