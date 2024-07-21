Nwam LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,918 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 314,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,541,000 after acquiring an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 185,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 107,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,218 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 15,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

