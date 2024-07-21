Nwam LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,561,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $340.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.05.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

