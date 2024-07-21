Nwam LLC Has $576,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPYV stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

